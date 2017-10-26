Evening of tales and tunes

A memorable evening of stories, songs and irrepressible music awaits the audience of Alnwick Playhouse when Kathryn Tickell and David Almond take to the stage.

These artists’ work grows from the landscape, language, history and strange beauty of the North.

And they will be on stage on Saturday at 7,30pm with their show, Tales and Tunes.

With the drive of David’s storytelling and Kathryn’s love of the traditions of her native Northumbria, the poetic power of language and music combine. On stage Kathryn and David are joined by accordionist and clog dancer Amy Thatcher.

Kathryn Tickell is the foremost exponent of the Northumbrian pipes, a composer, educator, performer and successful recording artist.

Over a career spanning 25 years she has released 15 of her own albums to date and has also recorded and performed with Sting, The Chieftains, Penguin Café Orchestra, Jon Lord, Evelyn Glennie, Royal Liverpool Philharmonic, London Sinfonietta and many others. In 2015, she was awarded the OBE for services to folk music.

David Almond is the author of Skellig, My Name is Mina, The Savage, The Tightrope Walkers, A Song for Ella Grey and many other novels, stories, picture books, opera librettos and plays. His work is translated into 40 languages, and is widely adapted for stage and screen.

Amy Thatcher is an accordionist and clog dancer, based in the North East of England. Amy is a key member of several well known folk acts in the UK including Kathryn Tickell’s The Side, The Shee, and the electronic folk super-group, The Monster Ceilidh Band.