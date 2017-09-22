Duo are back for Roots gig after five-year gap

Two old friends will be welcomed back at a music night in Rothbury next week.

The monthly Rothbury Roots event at the Queen’s Head Hotel will feature Boo Hewerdine and Brooks Williams with State of the Union on Thursday, September 28.

Boo Hewerdine is a much-loved performer, making numerous critically lauded albums, and is held in high esteem as a songwriter.

Brooks Williams is an American guitarist and songwriter firmly rooted in the blues, but with influences in folk and jazz.

As State of the Union, they last came to Rothbury in 2012 and organisers are pleased to have them back again.

They have released a third State of The Union album this year, available only from gigs, which is an eclectic collection of cover versions and is right up there with the self-penned content of the previous albums.

The gig runs from 8pm, doors open at 7.30pm. Admission is £12.