Distance doesn’t stop music being made

They may be 700 miles apart, but a Northumbrian and Italian have created a successful music track, thanks to the power of social media.

Derek Allan, who writes a column in the Gazette, struck up a friendship with Italian rock legend Paul Del Bello after meeting him on the road.

This friendship has lasted more than 10 years, with Derek and Paul never actually meeting in person for years, but staying in touch over social media.

And this was the recent platform for a great meeting of minds.

Derek, sitting in his pit house in Broomhill, and Paul, in his home in Italy, co-wrote a song using Facebook messenger.

The lyrics came from Derek and the melody and music from Paul and his band Dobermann.

The song is called Taking In The Out Takes, and a video was released last month on You Tube. It had 3,500 plays in the first week of release.

Dobermann’s new album has also been released and to mark this the band took a tour of the UK. The song is included on their album, with a credit to Derek on the sleeve.

They did a whole month of shows as part of the tour, with a North East leg including Bubbles in Ashington, Trillions in Newcastle and The Quakerhouse in Darlington, where Derek paid them a surprise visit, which meant they were able to play and sing the song together.