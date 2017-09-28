Choirs join forces in concert

Male Northumberland folk singers and a German choir are joining forces for a concert in Alnwick this weekend.

Voicemale will be performing with Chor des Herrn K. in the event at the town’s Northumberland Hall on Sunday.

There has been a connection between the two choirs since a member of Voicemale visited his long-time friends in Germany and was taken to a to a rehearsal of their group. Plans were soon in place for members of Voicemale to visit Germany for a joint concert.

This concert took place in 2015 in Burgdorf, Germany. Though the repertoires of the two choirs couldn’t be more different, or maybe even because of this, the concert was a great success.

Wheels were then put in motion for the two choirs to collaborate in the UK.

The German choir has more than 100 singers, of which more than 50 will come to England, some with partners and family.

Chor des Herrn K. will interpret rock and pop songs like Eric Clapton’s Tears in Heaven and So Lonely by The Police, as well as German hits like Engel by Rammstein and Über Sieben Brücken by Karat.

Lutz König, the Herrn K. choir master, arranges all the songs and will accompany the nine-part harmonies on the piano.

Voicemale will start the evening with a selection of songs from Northumberland and further afield, and the two choirs will join forces to end the night with a grand finale.

The event promises to bring a unique and exciting variety of musical entertainment to Alnwick, and there will be a real ale bar in the venue too.

Doors open at 6.45pm for a 7.30pm start. Tickets are £10 from Alnwick Post Office and Tully’s of Rothbury.