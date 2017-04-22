Choir to sing in Sally’s memory

A special concert will be held in Warworth in memory of a much-respected member of the community.

Sally Hogg was much respected in Warkworth and the surrounding area and tragically lost a long health battle last year.

She and husband Tommy worked very hard for the community and she will be remembered for many years to come.

To help recognise Sally’s contribution it was suggested that a concert be held in St Lawrence’s Church in her memory. The District Male Voice Choir, which celebrated its centenary last year, will be performing a range of songs which Sally would enjoy on Friday, April 28.

Special guests Pipers Fancy, a team of female Northumbrian Pipers, will also be joining the memorial celebration, which starts at 7pm.

The choir is a community group with most of its concerts being for charitable and voluntary organisations.

The men were proud last year to be accept an invitation to sing at the Lord Lieutenant’s garden party in the Alnwick Garden and they are now delighted to have been able to accept the invitation to return in June.

This is the choir’s first visit to Warkworth and the members are looking forward to the event.

Musical director Jonathan Shaw has been preparing the programme for a number of weeks and promises that there will be plenty of variety, and hopefully it will be remembered as something for Sally, as well as for the choir’s first, but hopefully not the last, visit to Warkworth.

It’s also hoped that it will be an evening that the Rev Mike Dent will remember as he draws near to his retirement.

The concert will be an opportunity for the community to join the Rev Mike socially in his final weeks as vicar of Warkworth with Acklington.

Concert tickets are available from St Lawrence’s Church and Tommy Hogg on 01665 711229, as well as on the door.

Ashington and District Male Voice Choir was founded in October 1916 by Mr W H Batey, a local musician. He laid the foundations of successful choral singing of a high standard, winning many contests and earning a fine reputation for the choir. For the last 100 years, even when the choir has hit difficulties, the men have continued to perform music.

Members are currently led by musical director Jonathan Shaw, while Derek Brett continues as accompanist.

The annual concert celebrating the Holy Sepulchre’s 30th anniversary will take place on Saturday, May 13, at Holy Sepulchre Church.