Celebrating flowers, psychedelia and more

Take a nostalgic journey to the incredible summer of 1967 at Alnwick Playhouse next week.

The Summer of Love anniversary concert on Wednesday is a celebration of the flowers, psychedelia, freedom, peace, love and a whole host of unforgettable music that inspired a generation – in short, the summer that became one of the most important cultural moments in history.

Featuring original footage captured in the era, The Summer of Love blends film from the defining decade with a live band to create a phenomenal performance of hits, such as California Dreaming, San Francisco, Turn Turn Turn, Somebody To Love, Happy Together, Brown Eyed Girl, and more than 40 other classics from the sensational summer.

Musical Director Jake Field leads a world class live band featuring many West End musicians and vocalists in this dynamic concert performance.

He said “This show brings together all the elements that made The Summer of Love in 1967 so special and iconic. The music is set against a backdrop of original and nostalgic 1960’s film footage that documents the key political and cultural mood at that time.”

The show starts at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £22.50 premier, £21.50 standard, and are available from www.alnwickplayhouse.co.uk