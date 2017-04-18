Brass ensemble was a hit

Alnwick Music Society heralded spring with a rousing concert of brass music at The Playhouse.

Opera North Brass Ensemble, lead by Murray Greig, provided a wonderfully varied programme of music extending from the 17th to 21st century.

After an opening flourish by contemporary composer Barry Russel, the Ensemble moved on to music by Daniel Speer and Thomas Weelkes, using their modern instruments to capture the sounds of an earlier age.

Individual instruments were then given the spotlight in a range of short compositions including works by IgorStravinsky, Leonard Bernstein and a young, up and coming composer, Benjamin Ellin.

The second half of the programme, featuring well known music specially arranged for the ensemble by Murray, ranged from Verdi’s Nabucco Overture to Warlock’s Capriol Suite.

Perhaps the most memorable item was a colourful arrangement of Villa-Lobos’ Bachianas Brasilieras No.1, originally for eight cellos, which successfully captured the vibrant spirit of South America.

This was the first brass concert to be held by the society for many years and its enthusiastic reception will doubtless ensure another such event before too long.

The next concert in the Alnwick Music Society series will see Martin Roscoe perform at the Alnwick Playhouse on Tuesday, May 2.

With an extraordinary career spanning more than four decades, Martin Roscoe is arguably one of the UK’s best loved pianists.

Tickets for the concert can be bought online at www.alnwickplayhouse.co.uk or from 01665 510785.