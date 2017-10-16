Blue Rose Code back for another concert

Edinburgh-born Ross Wilson, who is currently enjoying media attention in anticipation of his upcoming album release, is set to play a house-concert in Seahouses.

Wilson, who has carved out a significant following whilst touring as Blue Rose Code, strengthened his reputation by launching his most recent album to a sold-out concert at Celtic Connections.

And this new album is set to build on that success.

He will perform at St Cuthbert’s House on Saturday, October 21.

Jeff Sutheran, owner of St Cuthbert’s House, said: “In just a few years Blue Rose Code has gone from song-writing in relative obscurity to filling large, sold-out theatres and being celebrated by the industry and fans alike. His work is impossible to neatly classify, he really is a unique talent.”

The concert is the final gig of 2017 in the monthly house-concert series at St Cuthbert’s House, a converted former church in Seahouses.

Owner Jill Sutheran said: “Ross played a gig here almost two years ago and it was a real spine-tingling night of beautiful music. We’re so pleased he’s coming back to play an intimate gig in Seahouses again.”

Tickets for the gig cost £12.50 and are available by calling 01665 720456.

The concert will be held in the lounge and dining area of the guest house.