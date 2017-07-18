Bigger and better festival on the cards

A bigger and better Glendale Festival will take place next weekend, running over two days instead of the usual one.

The weekend of activity, which starts on Saturday, July 22, kicks off with a community fun day.

The event starts at 10am, with a car boot sale and a Carfest of classic, veteran and custom-built cars held in Ferguson’s Yard in South Road, Wooler.

At noon, local sports clubs and other organisations are offering free bowling, a five-a-side football competition, tennis coaching for adults and traditional sports day races, while scouts will demonstrate bridge building.

There will be a free bouncy slide, face-painting and more.

The Wooler Water Duck Derby will see hundreds of plastic ducks racing down the river with a chance to have a flutter on your favourite at 1pm, 2pm and 3pm.

On Sunday the main music festival begins with a parade, led by Coldstream Pipe Band. There will be live bands performing from 2pm to 9pm, including We Steal Flyers, James ‘N Wood, Ska Boom UK and King Size Voodoo Traveller.

A street fair will run throughout the afternoon, with street entertainment, dancing and activities for children.

There will also be a model rail layout, photography exhibition and flower festival with harp and recorder.