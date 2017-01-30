Band pays tribute to Celtic rock icons

A tribute band will pay homage to an iconic rock group when they perform in Alnwick next month.

Limehouse Lizzy continues to keep the spirit of Celtic rock icon Philip Lynott and his band Thin Lizzy alive, well and dominating stages worldwide. The band has also added a tribute into its show to ex-Thin Lizzy guitarist, and world renowned solo artist Gary Moore.

From members’ Official PRS award, performing for Virgin Atlantic in Barbados, TV appearances (BBC 2’s Arena amongst others), and to actually being recruited to record and tour by members of the original Thin Lizzy, Limehouse Lizzy enters its 21st year with its most explosive show and critically-acclaimed line-up yet.

And they will be coming to Alnwick Playhouse on Friday, February 3.

Despite international tours (UAE, Germany and previously USA, Scandinavia, Caribbean, etc.), corporate clients (Mitsubishi, NatWest) and even book appearances (The Rocker, Send In The Clones), they’ve shoehorned a co-headline tour with tribute giants Livewire into 2017, along with their own stand-alone tour, in what will be an exhausting year-long schedule.

Tickets are available online at www.limehouselizzy.com or www.alnwickplayhouse.co.uk or call the Playhouse box office on 01665 510785.