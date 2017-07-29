B-Festival is back for another great year

After huge success over the last two years, which saw more than 700 people join in a feast of musical talent, the HospiceCare North Northumberland B-Festival returns to Bamburgh Castle Green.

This year’s line-up, on Friday, August 25, will include The Shindiggers, The Ukele Rif Raf band, Andrew Lobb, The Joe Mangels, Hardly Original, Traveller and Rhionne.

All are local musicians and bands based in Northumberland and donating their time for free.

Rhionne, from Seahouses, who has performed at the last three Bamburgh B-Festivals, said: “It is a fantastic evening to be part of and one I really enjoy performing at it. There is a lot of local support along with holiday makers, who know how to enjoy themselves.”

Rebecca Taylor, events fund-raiser for HospiceCare, who is organising the event this year, said: “We have an amazing line-up of musical talent again this year, offering a wide genre of music that will suit all tastes. We also have the added benefit of a dedicated Bamburgh B-Festival website – www.bfest.org.uk – which has been kindly donated and created by Bamburgh-based company WebAuthors.”

This year’s event is sponsored by Pattinsons, Newton Hall and Northumbria Coast and Country Cottages, enabling all ticket sales to go directly to the hospice.

Tickets are £20 for adults and free for under-16s.

Buy a copy of this week’s Northumberland Gazette (dated July 27, 2017) to be in with a chance of winning a pair of tickets.