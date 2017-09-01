Activities for all at village shows

It’s curtain up for show time in more Northumberland communities.

Traditional fun and games are in abundance, with Harbottle, Etal and North Sunderland and Seahouses shows all taking place this weekend.

Alnwicky is breaking out at Harbottle Show on Saturday, with the folk group headlining the music tent, which features local performers from 11am.

Man’s best friend will take the spotlight from noon in a dog show with eight fun classes, and chums of the feathered variety can be seen in flying demonstrations by Hawkeye Falconry.

Other features include a model of Harbottle Castle, re-enactments, storytelling, demonstrations of fairy dolls, printmaking, basketry, proggy mats, spinning and woodworking, and new this year, a car boot sale. Turn up at 8.30am for pitches and sales open at 11am.

All the traditional elements will be there, such as the sheep show, baking, crafts, art and vegetable classes, Cumberland wrestling, terrier racing, children’s sports and quoits, or welly-flinging.

Vintage vehicles and a fire engine can be viewed, and there will be a bouncy castle, tea tent and fish and chips.

Chairman Mac Young said: “Running a village show is something that relies heavily on community spirit. The work involved calls for many talents – John Gilbertson’s auctioneering immediately springs to mind.

“And if you have a mind to get involved, it’s a great place to get to know your neighbours.

“The wrestling and children’s sports will be competed with enthusiasm, as will the quoits and sheep show. Take a look inside the craft tent for some real inspiration, or just to marvel at the skill on show.

“But please get involved and bring some entries for the industrial tent. No pre-entry required, just turn up with your turnips, or bring along your show-stopper cake — this year’s theme is Harbottle Castle.

“A big thank you to all our supporters and sponsors, our committee and band of helpers for all their help, the Common family for hosting the show, and to Ann at the Star Inn for providing much needed refreshment.”

The show takes place in the Oak Tree Field. Gates open at 8am, the exhibition tent opens at 12.45pm, and an auction of produce will be held in the Star Inn in the evening.

Admission is £5 adults, free for children.

Also taking place on Saturday, and with no less fun to be had, is North Sunderland and Seahouses Show.

The event, which is held at The Hub in Seahouses, features a number of classes and family activites.

All competitions are free to enter and should be staged by 11.30am.

The show itself opens at 2pm, with the presentation of trophies at 3.30pm, and the traditional auction of produce and raffle is at 3.45pm.

Admission is £1 adults, free for children.

The biggest and best Etal Flower Show to date is set for Sunday at Etal Show Ground.

Now in its 81st year, it is one of the oldest shows in Northumberland, offering more than 150 competitions in horticulture, baking, handicraft and a children’s section, as well as a companion dog show.

Visitors will be entertained with music by Summerland, aerial acrobatics by All or Nothing and clog dancing.

And there are stalls, children’s amusements and refreshments.

Committee chairman Rob O’Rourke said: “Our small team of organisers has worked exceptionally hard this year to bring a new feel to the show whilst retaining the traditional classes and activities.

“With a great variety of activities and entertainment, it makes for a fabulous family day out.”

Admission costs £4 for adults, free for children, and gates open at noon.