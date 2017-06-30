Fizz and jazz in the garden

Open garden season continues this summer, and what a treat there is in store this weekend.

For in addition to opening its grounds, Whitton Grange, at Whitton near Rothbury, will be playing host to a Strawberry, Fizz and Jazz event.

The afternoon treat aims to raise funds for HospiceCare North Northumberland as part of the charity’s annual open gardens scheme.

The Edwardian garden has been restored by Maggie and John Monaghan over the last 15 years, and it takes the form of a series of interesting ‘rooms’ of curious plants, many of which are Himalayan.

Visitors will be able to gaze out from the gazebo, lounge on the lawns or muse by the meconospis.

The house itself is a blend of William and Mary style with a strong Arts and Crafts influence.

The open event will see visitors enjoy a glass of fizz on the lawn while listening to The Smooth Operators jazz band.

They can then look forward to afternoon tea, which is kindly being provided by The Running Fox.

It takes place on Saturday, from 4pm to 7pm.

Tickets cost £20, but they are limited so booking is advised. To book visit www.hospicecare-nn.org.uk

The final open gardens event of the season for the charity takes place on Sunday, July 9, when the Davidson family invite visitors to Lilburn Tower, which stands above the River Till.

As well as the chance to see an English country garden in all its glory, with terraces, a glasshouse and woodland, there will be homemade teas, a plant stall and raffle. Well-behaved dogs are also welcome.

The open event runs from 1pm to 5pm. Entry will cost £5, with children going free.