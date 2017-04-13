Fearsome beasts, deadly potions, thrills and more await the brave

At Alnwick Castle this Easter you’ll find fearsome beasts and mediaeval magic, spooky stories, jolly jesters, enchanted broomsticks and a whole magician’s treasury of fantastical fun and games for all ages.

And the venue’s newest attraction, the Dragon Quest, opens tomorrow (Friday) and promises to enthrall young, and old alike.

Dragon Quest at Alnwick Castle. Picture by Jane Coltman

In Dragon Quest, children will solve tricky riddles and face a series of challenges before they can safely cross the hall of mirrors to spy the darkness of the evil monster’s lair.

Will they be quaking in their boots or will they stand their ground and face Northumberland’s most dangerous beast?

Right through the Easter holidays, mini-knights and fair princesses can get into costume for thrills and spills in Knight’s Quest.

They can make crafts to take home, play traditional games, practice mediaeval skills and take their place on the magnificent throne.

And the castle’s mysterious and magical Alchemist will be appearing daily throughout the holidays until April 13. Will he be able to change dragon’s blood into gold? Will he blow up Knight’s Quest? Is he a scientist, sorcerer, scary swindler or a wicked madman?

