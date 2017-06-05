Farm opens doors on heritage with tours, tastings and takeaways

Recently featured on Radio 4’s Farming Today, Cragend Farm is inviting the public to discover its innovative engineering past, designed and built by Lord Armstrong, of Cragside, and its plans for a sustainable future, alongside food demonstrations and tastings.

Hosted by owners Lou and Shaun Renwick, the open day takes place on Wednesday, June 14, from 10am to 4pm.

Cragend is located on the B6344, two miles south of Rothbury (sat nav ref. NE65 1XN), next to Cragside. Parking is provided and entry is free with donations on the day in aid of the Great North Air Ambulance and Rothbury Christmas Lights.

There will be guided tours of the 16th century farm as remodelled and transformed by industrialist Lord Armstrong in the 1880s. There are machinery and engineering processes to explore, including rare access to view the ‘cathedral-like’, Victorian, Grade II* listed silo.

There will also be information and discussion on maintaining the heritage of the farm and the listed buildings, as well as future-proofing their preservation and contribution to 21st century life and the architectural landscape of the local area.

In terms of sustainability, there will be demonstrations of how 100 per cent of Cragend’s hot water and heating are generated by wood-burning systems.