Dara set for Newcastle date as tickets go on sale

Catch Dara O Briain, one of the most recognisable faces on British TV, as he goes back to his day job as a world class stand up comedian. Dara will be returning to the stage in 2018 with his eagerly awaited brand new stand-up show ‘Voice Of Reason’ and calling at Newcastle City Hall.

This is the chance to see one of the most charismatic, intelligent, fast-talking and downright funny live performers working today back in his natural environment! Tickets for ‘Voice Of Reason’ are on general sale from today.

As well as his adept comedic work, Dara is one of the most in demand faces on British TV as host of BBC Two’s hugely successful Mock The Week, Stargazing Live, Robot Wars and Dave’s Go8Bit.

Dara has also previously released five classic stand-up DVDs with Universal Pictures (UK); ‘Crowd Tickler’ (2015), 'Craic Dealer' (2012), ‘This Is The Show’ (2010), ‘Dara O Briain Talks Funny Live In London’(2008) and ‘Dara O Briain Live at the Theatre Royal’ (2006) - all of which have also aired on BBC TV as one hour specials.

Tickets for Dara O’Briain ‘Voice of Reason’ Friday, March 23 and Saturday, March 24 2018 dates are on sale now from at www.theatreroyal.co.uk or from the Theatre Royal Box Office on 08448 112121.