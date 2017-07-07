Chef Kelvin takes on Hog’s role

He has rubbed shoulders in the kitchen with some of the leading stars in British cookery today including Jason Atherton, Mark Sargeant and award-winning baker, Dan Lepard.

Now acclaimed chef Kelvin Gallaugher is heading up the kitchen at Alnwick eatery, The Hog’s Head Inn.

Kelvin, whose name is synonymous with outstanding food, has a smorgasbord of gastronomic credentials, including The Treehouse in Alnwick, The Mizen Head and Victoria Hotel in Bamburgh and high-end wedding venue, Newton Hall.

Kelvin cut his culinary teeth at the Collingwood Arms, where he realised he wanted to carve out a career in the kitchen. Encouraged by the head chef, who spotted Kelvin’s talent, he moved to London to hone his cheffing skills, working in top London restaurants including the hip Atlantic Bar & Grill, frequented by the likes of Madonna, Jack Nicholson, Robert de Niro and Kate Moss.

But after five years of London living, a trip home to his native Northumberland persuaded Kelvin to swap the cement and glass of city life for the beaches and castles of England’s most northerly county.

Father-of-two Kelvin is excited to be taking the helm of The Hog’s Head Inn kitchen.

He said: “It’s been a while since I’ve worked in a pub-type operation and certainly never in a pub of the size of The Hog’s Head Inn, but I’m relishing the challenge and look forward to the chance for more people to sample my cooking.

“The Inn Collection Group, which owns the Hog’s Head, is a really progressive company.

“They give you the opportunity to have autonomy and put a personal stamp on things.

“There is a lovely atmosphere at The Hog’s Head Inn and I’m looking forward to working with the team in the kitchen to drive the food offer here.”

Kelvin will be bringing in a new menu to the Hog’s Head which he describes as being ‘pub food and a little bit more’.

“I don’t have a particular cooking style as such,” he said. “I just enjoy cooking and like people to enjoy what I make. I want people to be able to eat their way around the world in one building – a one stop eating house, if you like, where someone can come in for fish and chips, but someone else in the party can have a decent curry.

“We will always do the pub classics because that’s the backbone of the business, but there will be some different things. When people have confidence in your cooking style they are happy to give something they normally wouldn’t have a try. I want people to try new things.”

A sneak preview of those ‘new things’ includes Korean pork stir fry and chilli fried squid with Asian slaw and a piri piri spiced chicken burger.

An advocate of local produce, Kelvin is looking forward to bringing more local flavours and producers to the table.

“I like trying to use as much locally sourced produce as possible. I’m a big believer in using local stuff where possible and that’s something I want to be able to do here and we’re looking at bringing in more local dairy produce, game – when in season and local fish,” he added.