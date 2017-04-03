Youngsters reap Potter rewards

Youngsters from across the Alnwick area have been rewarded after their work was given the thumbs up and put on display as part of a Harry Potter exhibition in Alnwick.

Pupils from schools across the Alnwick area took part in a competition to design pictures to accompany the new Illustrating Harry Potter exhibition at the Bailiffgate Museum.

The winners of the Harry Potter competitiona t the Bailiffgate Museum.

There were almost 500 entries into the contest from 15 local schools.

And the winners were named and presented with prizes by Coun Alan Sambrook, civic head of Northumberland County Council, who was clearly delighted and impressed by the children’s work.

They also caught the eye of Kate Edwards, chief executive of Seven Stores: Centre for National Children’s Books, who was also impressed with the children’s work.

The children’s framed pictures and digital images will remain on display in the museum until the exhibition closes in three months’ time.

Illustrating Harry Potterat the Bailiffgate Museum in Alnwick. Lasting till late June it showcases original illustrations, sketches, models and final prints from the brand new edition of J.K. Rowlings Harry Potter and the Philosophers Stone, illustrated by Jim Kay.

The winners, who are pictured, were Lucie Fatherley, eight, from Felton C of E Primary School; Macey Dolan, 10, Seahouses Middle School; Freya Bloomfield, 13, Seahouses Middle School; James Gaines, four, Shilbottle Primary School; Jamie Luke, 11, Duke’s Middle School; Emma Hughes, seven, Rothbury First School; Imogen Mitchell, nine, St Cuthbert’s RC First School; Charlotte Walton, 13, Duchess’s Community High School.

The exhibition at the Bailiffgate Museum lasts till mid June and showcases original illustrations, sketches, models and final prints from the new edition of J K Rowling’s Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, illustrated by Jim Kay.

The spellbinding exhibition has been put together by Seven Stories: The National Centre for Children’s Books in Newcastle, and Bloomsbury Children’s Books.

In addition to dozens of drawings and paintings there is a recreation of Platform 9¾, providing a great chance to be photographed in a favourite Harry Potter scene, broomsticks provided.

Younger children can have fun playing in the new puppet theatre featuring Harry and friends while the museum volunteers have made sure that there are plenty of costumes for lots of dressing up, for visitors of all ages, to help them get into the right spirit.

Visitors can also get sorted – trying on a sorting hat.

Budding artists can also see Jim’s creative process at work as he moves from model making to drawing, to finished painting.

Jane Mann, volunteer at the museum, said: “We already have the obvious connection between Harry Potter and Alnwick because of the filming of the first two Harry Potter films at Alnwick Castle, the home of Hogwart’s School, but we think this exhibition offers something new.”

It runs until June.