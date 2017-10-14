Work is inspired by beautiful surroundings and our coastline

A new exhibition of work is being showcased in the Bondgate Gallery at Alnwick Playhouse.

And Seascapes of Northumberland features the work of one of the Playhouse’s own.

Nicola Stevenson's Exhibition at Alnwick Playhouse.

Nicola Stevenson is the theatre’s marketing and design manager.

But she is also an accomplished artist.

The paintings are mainly composed of acrylic paint with glazes and some metal leaf work.

Her artwork aims to reflect the beauty in the changing tide and to capture the feeling of the vast expanses of beaches and endless skies in Northumberland.

Nicola was born in Belfast and graduated in art and design from the University of Ulster, later moving to Newcastle to complete a post graduate course in computer applications in art and design.

She said: “2017 has been an amazing year. After making the decision to go part-time at the Playhouse in January to pursue painting professionally, I have been overwhelmed by the response.

“Seascapes of Northumberland will be my first solo exhibition at Alnwick Playhouse and I am delighted it has been so well received. I hope it shows my passion for the stunning Northumberland coastline.”

Her exhibition will be on display until November 4.

See more of her work at www.nicolastevensonart.co.uk or look on Facebook for Nicolastevensonart.