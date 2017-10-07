Village artists draw up plans for exhibition

A North Northumberland art group will be holding an exhibition of work next weekend.

Warkworth Art Group will be holding its annual exhibition of work on Sunday, October 15, in Warkworth Memorial Hall.

The group was formed in 1975 and has successfully carried on for more than 40 years with past and present members enjoying the ambience of the Royal British Legion room in the Memorial Hall as their base, by kind permission from the Royal British Legion.

The group invites tutors occasionally throughout the year to demonstrate and conduct workshops.

And in the summer the artists enjoy outings to sketch and paint, revealing the unadorned nature of the county.

And in the winter members work from previous sketches and photos taken on outings.

Their work will be on display in the hall from 10.30am to 4pm. Admission to the exhibition is free and refreshments will be on offer throughout the day.