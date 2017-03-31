Talented twins dance to next round

Twin sisters who are both talented dancers and choreographers will be competing in the next stage of a dance contest this weekend.

Juliette and Georgina, 15, from Alnwick, took part in the Pulse Dance competition that was recently held at Berwick’s Maltings Theatre.

And they got through to the next round of the competition which takes place at Dance City in Newcastle on Sunday.

The dance, which won them a spot in the next round, was choreographed by themselves with support from Emma Hardman, of Dansformation, who works with the girl, pupils at St Benet Biscop High School in Bedlington.

Their dance was called reflection and their next piece is titled Persecuted an d is about human rights.

Emma said: “As young female choreographers they created and rehearsed their dance in their lunch breaks at school and found time when they could, only having a short time on the morning of the competition for me to look at their work, which was amazing.

“The girls are very talented as dancers and choreographers and have a great future ahead of them.

“I’m really proud of what they have done.”

Emma will be working with the girls prior to Sunday.

Another group from Hexham was also put through to the next round, choreographed by a professional.