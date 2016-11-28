Take a stroll through Christmas adventure at The Alnwick Garden

Discovered, quite by chance, inside a long-forgotten plant hunters’ notebook, the seeds of the Paradise Tree were planted many years ago in the grounds of The Alnwick Garden.

This Christmas time, the seeds of the Paradise Tree are ripe and ready to open. What wonderful secrets will they reveal?

Enchanted Places and The Alnwick Garden invite you and your family to take a stroll through an enthralling Christmas adventure.

New for 2016, The Paradise Tree is an after-dark, illuminated experience featuring projections, illumination, artwork and performance.

The Paradise Tree is Enchanted Places’s third production for Alnwick Garden. It is designed to appeal to a family audience in the same way as last year’s A Christmas Tale and this Hallowe’en’s Dark Garden event.

Opening on Friday, December 16, and running through until Friday, December 23, tickets to the Paradise Tree are on sale now.

But the Gazette has teamed up with Enchanted Places to give five lucky readers and three of their friends or family the chance to discover the delights of the Paradise Tree for free. Buy a copy of the Gazette and fill in the entry form on Page 46 and send it to us before the closing date of Friday, December 9, (5pm) to be in with a chance of winning.