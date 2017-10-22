Spooky half-term at nature reserve

Anybody seeking some hocus pocus this Hallowe’en season should head to one of Northumberland Wildlife Trust’s nature reserves.

The wildlife charity will be hosting four Hallowe’en activity sessions for children in its new Wildlife Discovery Centre at Hauxley, Druridge Bay, on Tuesday, October 24 and Thursday, October 26, between 11am and noon and 1pm and 2pm.

For two hours, children aged five to 12 will be able to drop in to the reserve and create a range of spooky masterpieces, from hanging bats to crafted cards.

They can then take them away to show their friends and scare away any unwelcome trick or treaters.

There is a charge of £3 per child.

Meanwhile, those wishing to find out more about bats should head to the Hauxley reserve for the Creatures of the Night event on Tuesday, between 7pm and 9pm.

For two hours, they can enjoy a walk in the dark to learn about bats, listen to their calls and examine the moth traps to see exactly what the dark knights have been feeding on.

There is a cost of £3 per person. Places do need to be booked by visiting www.nwt.org.uk/whats-on

Children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult for the events.