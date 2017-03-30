Spellbinding season at Castle

Alnwick Castle will reopen tomorrow with a host of new features and old favourites.

With a spellbinding new season and an action-packed programme of events there will be something for everyone in the calendar.

The Fools Weekend will open with a host of fire-eating, sword-juggling, comedy and trickery this weekend.

There is also a jam-packed programme for the Easter holidays with Harry Potter-inspired characters; wizards and alchemists, fantastic falconry displays, high jinks with jester, scary, spooky cellar tours and hands-on mediaeval craft-making in the Knights Quest market place.

Special St George’s Day activities include spectacular St George and the Dragon performances on April 22 and 23.

A new visitor to Alnwick Castle this year will be a fearsome creature – a huge, hideous, hissing, snarling, fire-belching dragon.

In Dragon’s Quest, starting on Saturday, April 8, you will solve tricky riddles and face a series of challenges before you can safely cross the hall of mirrors to spy the darkness of the evil monster’s lair.

Broomstick training is back and there will also be tours, where you can visit the scenes of film and TV locations, such as Downton Abbey, Harry Potter and the Hollow Crown and hear the off-camera filming anecdotes with an entertaining costumed guide.

The dark and creepy Lost Cellar Performances, will also run at regular intervals throughout the day through the season. Discover the mysteries that lie deep beneath the castle’s walls.

If you’re more interested in the culture and history of Alnwick Castle and the Percy family, who have lived here for 700 years, you can take a tour of the State Rooms and see the splendid furniture and beautiful paintings.

Later in the season there will also be themed weekends and a host of other events. For more see www.alnwickcastle.com