Secrets of horse whisperer

A world acclaimed horse whisperer will be visiting Northumberland for one night only next month.

Monty Roberts is visiting Alnwick Ford Equestrian Centre, Longframlington, on November 4, at 7.30pm, for a demonstration.

The event has been organised by Intelligent Horsemanship, whose founder Kelly Marks is also on the bill. It is part of Monty’s Living Legend UK tour.

Monty travels the world offering courses and responding to pleas from owners of horses with behavioural problems. Her Majesty the Queen’s horses are regulars on his visiting list.

His belief that horses can heal and inspire people sees him working with ex-servicemen suffering Post Traumatic Stress, and corporate personnel intent on improving communications.

He explains during demonstrations how, as a youngster he saw the pain and suffering horses endured in efforts to ‘break’ them, and resolved to find a better, more gentle way.

His show highlights typical equine failings; loading into the horsebox, being tacked-up and ridden, coping with spooky situations. Animals used at each venue are brought in by arrangement with local anxious owners.

His impressive home base is Flag Is Up Farms in the Santa Ynez Valley, California, where horse-lovers are given a warm welcome. You can explore his excellent training facilities and meet Shy Boy the wild mustang from one of his books.

Martyn Johnson, Alnwick Ford owner, who is also Event Director for the prestigious Burgham International Horse Trials events, said: “It’s great for the region and an honour for our equestrian centre that someone with such a marvellous world-wide reputation is coming to perform here.”