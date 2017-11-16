Sam Smith lyrics up for grabs at auction

Singer-songwriter sensation Sam Smith’s signed lyrics of Too Good at Goodbyes will go under the hammer at the The Art of Caring Auction.

The event takes place at Felton’s Gallery Forty5 on Saturday in aid of HospiceCare North Northumberland.

Emma Arthur, community fund-raiser at HospiceCare said: “We have had a lot of interest in the signed lyrics on the back of Sam’s new album and forthcoming tour, even an online bid from a holidaymaker in Thailand. There has also been similar interest for other pieces of artwork on display at Gallery Forty5.”

The Art of Caring exhibition, which has been running since October, features pieces produced and donated by Northumbrian artists, such as Fiona Carvell, John Fieldhouse, David Hall, Kate Stenhouse and Alan Stones.

It ends on Saturday with an auction of all the displayed work. An online catalogue can be viewed at www.hospicecacre-nn.org.uk. Ring 01665 606515 to book a place.