REVIEW: The Walking Dead, Swear

While it's nice to see and have more development for Tara and Heath, I feel as if Walking Dead might be drifting in and out of the main gang too much.

What I was hoping from this episode was a solid sense of character development for both Tara and Heath, with the latter unfortunately being massively discarded and underused all season 6, and regrettably in this episode too - despite his position as a vital and longstanding character in the comics.

The Oceanside community.

Tara, on the other hand, has had a couple seasons worth of some development, although this episode was a great way of getting a good insight on her character.

The way Alanna Materson portrays her is great, and her act of playing dumb is quite funny.

The introduction of a new community, one that I don't believe has ever been seen in the comics, is interesting, although I worry that there are becoming too many locations for average fans who are not big enough fans to remember them all.

This new place, Oceanside, is definitely something the series will refer back to, especially due to their seemingly extensive armoury and endless supply of fish, and hopefully we can see them join with Rick's group.

Overall, the episode was slightly different to whatever we've been used to, although it was great to see development of Tara and a new community and I look forward to seeing them reintroduced.