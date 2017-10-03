REVIEW: Disney on Ice presents Passport to Adventure, Metro Radio Arena, until Sunday, October 8

From Africa to Arendelle, under the sea, and across to Neverland this year's Disney RE

We were lucky enough to go along to the opening night of the 2017 show, Disney on Ice presents Passport to Adventure, at the Metro Radio Arena, and as usual, it didn't disappoint.

Anna and Elsa Disney on Ice Passport to Adventure.

Last year's show focused on Frozen, and while Elsa and Anna still feature in this year's production, it was amazing to see just how many classics can be transformed into such a spectacular production.

The show starts with a Fit to Dance warm-up with Nick and Judy from Zootropolis - which to be honest wasn't as good as I have seen in previous Disney on Ice productions - but as most people were still taking their seats, it wasn't a problem.

Then it was on to the real production - and what a production it was.

Mickey, Minnie, Donald and Daisy open the show, and come back between each visit, to take us on a journey across the world - and the first stop is Africa - and The Lion King. Simba and Nala danced on that ice with grace and perfection. They were beautiful to watch and their skills were immense. Accompanied by Timon and Pumbaa they brought the story to life - which is no mean feat on a cold ice rink when you're used to the pride lands. With the fantastic soundtrack, including Hakuna Matata and the Circle of Life it was a feat of imagination.

Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Daisy and Goofy ready for Disney on Ice Passport to Adventure.

The next stop on the adventure, was London - and a visit to the Darling household. This was probably one of the longest sections of the showcase, but also one of the best. We see Wendy, Peter, Michael and John fly through the air. Captain Hook and his team of pirates and the lost boys and of course Tinkerbell are also there. I don't want to spoil it for those yet to see, but just watch and be amazed, the whole story is told through ice-skating and music, pyrotechnics and more. The staging was superb and the use of lights and colours transformed the rink.

After a short interval we were back on the rink and this time we were going under the sea.

The show took us to Ariel's mystical underwater kingdom. There were effortless performances from mermaids, but flounder and Sebastian for me were just superb - I imagine just dancing in a fish or lobster costume is difficult let alone dancing and skating as well.

But of course Ariel stole the show - she was just sublime. With a band of fish and underwater creatures also on the rink for me it was the stand-out part of the show. The evil Ursula did make an appearance, with suitable boos from the audience, but she was quickly slayed and the happiness continued.

Captain Hook and his pirates in Disney on Ice Passport to Adventure.

The Little Mermaid section was full of fun and colour, music, lights and energy and with the accompanying songs such as Under the Sea it was just amazing.

The last stop on the adventure was of course Arendelle, no Disney show would be complete without a trip to the Frozen land. Elsa, Anna, Christophe and Olaf were brilliant. A shortened version of the story was told, with plenty of songs along the way and the while performance was again brilliant. The staging was again fantastic, creating Elsa's ice castle in the centre of the rink made a huge impact on the production.

Mickey, Minnie, Daisy and Donald were there along the way to guide us through the show and the entire cast came together at the end for a finale which could have gone on much much longer judging by the audience appreciation.

If I had to sum it up in one word it would be magical. A magical tour through Disney classics old and new, it just so happened that my favourite of all time (The Little Mermaid) and my five-year-old'd (Frozen) were part of the adventure, which made it even more special.

The Lion King's Simba and Nala in Disney on Ice Passport to Adventure.

In the words of a five-year-old: "It was fabulous, can we go again tomorrow please?"

Disney on Ice presnets Passport to Adventure will be on stage at the Metro Radio Arena until Sunday.

For tickets visit www.metroradioarena.co.uk or contact the ticket hotline on 0844 493 6666