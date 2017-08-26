Record numbers take part in annual Alnmouth Volcano Night

A record number of volcano-builders took part in this year's spectacular fund-raiser on Alnmouth beach tonight.

Some 48 teams of up to 10 adults and children (two young children count as one adult) armed with shovels, wood, paper and matches descended on the Northumberland village, beating last year's record of 40 teams.

The winning team, Bilton Burners, and their supporters.

Registration started at 5pm before whistles were blown about half-an-hour later to signal 15 minutes of frantic digging to build sandcastles as large as possible. In the next 15 minutes, teams built bonfire on top of their mounds, with only paper, wood and firelighters allowed.

It was then a case of waiting for the tide to drift in and swallow the volcanoes one by one until the last one alight was declared the winner.

The thrilled winning team, called Bilton Burners, who had pitch number 30, took the volcano trophy and a prize hamper from Scott’s of Alnmouth. They were: Katherine Johnston, Stephanie and Damian Robinson, Ash Graham, Will Lee, Rachael and David Youll, Jimmy James, Katie Rennie and family, and Angela Payne.

The organisers from River Aln Boat Club were delighted with the turn-out and John Taylor, events organiser, said he was pleased with the way the admin team coped with processing nearly 500 people in 20 minutes, although teams were able to register before the event for the first time.

The tide starts to wash the volcanoes away.

"I'd like to thank all the volunteers - there were 10 of them covering various aspects of the event, including safety and the rules," he said. "We had more of a boating theme this year, with a sail boat, RNLI lifeboat and the Alnmouth skiff out."

Entry was £15 per team and around £700 was raised for RNLI Amble.

Volunteers are also welcome to help clean the beach at 9am tomorrow morning.