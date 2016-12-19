Readers' pictures of England's Tree of the Year, right here in Northumberland

The famous Robin Hood tree at Sycamore Gap on Hadrian's Wall has been named as England's Tree of the Year.

The distinctive landmark in the Northumberland National Park, which featured in the film Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, landed the honour following a public vote.

Sycamore Gap by Karen Walker

It received 21 per cent of nearly 12,000 votes cast in the Woodland Trust competition and will now go forward to the European Tree of the Year competition in early 2017.

We invited readers to send in their pictures of the iconic tree and here is a slideshow of some of the best.

Another Northumberland tree, a black poplar in the grounds of Acklington Church of England First School, reached the final of the same contest last year.