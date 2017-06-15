Popular festival sees old faces and new for big arts celebration

The popular and renowned Alnmouth Arts Festival is being staged this weekend, featuring a packed programme.

The much-loved two-day event will showcase more than 70 artists in venues around the village.

There will also be street food and live music, among other things.

Younger festival-goers are also catered for. On Saturday, follow stilt-walkers to the village park and join in with the busy children’s programme, which starts at 10.30am and will include circus workshops, puppet making, storytelling, shanty songs and dancing.

Andrew Scott, who has helped organise the showcase, said: “The Alnmouth Arts Festival continues to go from strength to strength as a showcase for local artists.

“We have a growing number of visitors and there will be even more to offer this year, including street food, music with some noteworthy bands, and a busy children’s programme.

“We are welcoming a wide range of artists; just under half of them are new to us.

“The festival really will be jam-packed with fabulous artists and people can grab a bite to eat from one of our amazing street-food stalls and be entertained by buskers on the high street as you move from one quirky venue to the next.”

This year’s festival poster winner was illustrator Stephen Jeffrey.

His work, shown right, was chosen by a panel of judges as the best portrayal of the festival and all its elements, “perfectly summing up” the annual event and Alnmouth itself.

Festival sponsors and support comes from the likes of Northumbria Coast and Country Cottages, Challenging Learning, Puffin Stores/Alnmouth Post Office, Scott’s of Alnmouth, ​The Old School Gallery, JJR Cleaning and Property Management, The Hope and Anchor, The Red Lion Inn, St Valery Boutique Bed and Breakfast, Seafield House and Bistro 23

For information visit www.alnmouthartsfestival.co.uk