Poet backs campaign to tackle loneliness

A newly published book, which is likely to take the world of poetry by storm, is being sold to raise funds to support a campaign that will benefit the older people of Northumberland suffering from loneliness.

Tolu A Akinyemi is a new author to the published scene of the region – although he has over 10 years of writing experience, Dead Lion’s Don’t Roar is his first book in print.

Originally from Nigeria, Tolu now resides in Wallsend. He felt it important that any success he had would positively benefit a community in the region that has been so welcoming to him and his young family.

And he has chosen Age UK Northumberland as his beneficiary.

He will be part of the Age UK Chairman’s Northumberland Tartan Ball at Newton Hall on Friday, November 10.

Dead Lions Don’t Roar is a collection of inspiring and motivating modern day verses. Addressing many issues close to home and also many taboo subjects, the poetry reflects many of today’s struggles and lights the way to a positive future.

Andrew Marsh, Chairman of Age UK Northumberland, has organised the ball to benefit the loneliness campaign, which aims to raise over £30,000 to develop a Friendship Line and befriending services in the county. For more details, ring 01670 784800.