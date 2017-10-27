Photography duo present edgy images of a disappearing world

A husband and wife team of travel photographers will be on stage at Alnwick Playhouse next month.

Organised by Alnwick and District Camera Club, Peter Brisley and Sue O’Connell will present Travel Towards the Edge on Wednesday, November 15.

Peter Brisley ARPS & Sue OConnell ARPS, EFIAP/s. DPAGB present Towards the Edge at Alnwick Playhouse.

Peter and Sue have a preference for visiting slightly less usual destinations, such as Libya, Oman, Indonesia and Mongolia, to name a few.

The fact that these countries are often on the brink of change means that the resulting images may record a way of life that is under threat or, unfortunately, already lost.

Peter is an ex-designer who now channels his creative energies into photography, mainly monochrome, which he enjoys for its subtlety and expressiveness. He is a member of the Crown Monochrome Group and his work has been in Black and White Photography magazine, as well as exhibitions.

As an English language professional, Sue has enjoyed the perfect career for someone who loves education, travel and photography. She has received more than 60 awards in international salons and has also had considerable success in competitions, including the Travel Photographer of the Year (three times finalist).

Peter Brisley ARPS & Sue OConnell ARPS, EFIAP/s. DPAGB present Towards the Edge at Alnwick Playhouse.

Tickets for the event are £11.50 premier and £10.50 standard. Visit www.alnwickplayhouse.co.uk or contact 01665 510785 to book your seat.