Pastel specialist is to showcase her stunning work of land and sea

A talented Northumberland artist will be exhibiting her work at a North Northumberland gallery from this weekend.

Land and Sea is the first exhibition of the year for Fiona Carvell and it will be showcased at Felton’s Gallery 45, from Saturday.

Pastels used by Fiona Carvell

A pastel specialist and Unison Colour Associate Artist, Fiona’s work depicts a wide range of landscapes from the Highlands of Scotland and beaches of Northumberland, to the riverbanks of County Durham and sunrises over Lindisfarne.

An experienced teacher of art and design, Fiona established her own community-based art classes in 2013, which she continues to combine with developing her own creative practice at Fine Studios, on the edge of the Pennines near her home in Shotley Bridge.

Fiona said: “I started up community art classes when I realised that there was very little in the way of teaching people how to draw.

“Starting from the basics – measuring techniques, shading, tones, line quality and so on; my classes developed from a desire to make art accessible for all.”

Fiona’s work is now represented in galleries in Northumberland, Lancashire and Scotland as well as her native County Durham and is collected by buyers across the country.

While colour and texture are constant themes throughout the exhibition, each pastel painting has its own purpose and aim. All have a story behind them, which Fiona likes to share with those looking to buy an original or limited edition print.

Fiona takes her own photographs for reference of each painting. Although these always remain a starting point rather than something that is replicated, it is the experience of being outside – temperature, weather, terrain and texture that helps to inform and inspire each finished painting.

Fiona added: “Despite being an amazingly flexible and adaptable medium, pastel work is often under represented in both local art groups and in galleries. I am delighted that Gallery 45 are taking this opportunity to showcase my artwork and to display what is a gloriously rich and varied method of creating paintings. Not only are Unison pastels acknowledged across the art world as being of exceptional colour and quality, they are handmade in Northumberland, which holds a special significance for my artwork – a North East Artist using locally made materials.”

Fiona will be running a Unison pastel workshop at the gallery on Saturday, February 18, 10.30am to 3.30pm, contact 01670 783424.