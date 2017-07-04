Pair present their Perceptions of coast and countryside

Two artists are teaming up to put their creative work on show.

Northumberland residents Marjorie Firth and Maureen Stephenson will be staging a three-day exhibition in Warkworth, based on the theme of Perceptions.

The exhibition will celebrate the pair’s love of painting and the challenge of giving expression to their views of the natural world.

Marjorie’s artistic flair is shown in her many seascapes and landscapes, as well as her passion for still life painting.

Meanwhile, Maureen is continually experimenting to find a creative language that reflects the spirit of her home county.

Both artists delight in trying to find new ways that will engage the viewer of their work through colour and form.

And both consider Northumberland their creative ‘playground’, with its sandy beaches, striking coastline and magnificent countryside.

The Perceptions exhibition will be on display at the Memorial Hall in Warkworth, from Friday, July 7 to Sunday, July 9, from 10am to 4pm daily.