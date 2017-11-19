This time of year we are inundated with beautiful autumnal landscape photos in the Northumberland Camera Club.

We also see wonderful pictures of fireworks displays, migrating geese, our storm-battered coastline, and even the first Christmas photos.

Northumberland Camera Club. J Randle

As much as I would like to see all of these in print, they have to take a back seat this week for the photos shot at the Remembrance services and of the memorials around our county.

Ordinary people, both young and old, turned out to pay respects to those who had been sacrificed in war and photographers help us to remember with photos and collages that reflect what they were feeling.

Thank you to all who turned out on that cold and sombre day.

Northumberland Camera Club. Julie Pearson

Northumberland Camera Club. Doug Harrison

Northumberland Camera Club. David Jenkins

Northumberland Camera Club. Darren Chapman

Northumberland Camera Club. Anne Hopper