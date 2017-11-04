Are you a member of the Northumberland Camera Club yet?

It’s free, just follow this link to join in http://bit.ly/PicNland

The club is a friendly, non-competitive and mutually supportive group on Facebook, where we give and receive help and encouragement, join in discussions and, of course, share photos.

Although focussed mainly on Northumberland, we have members posting images from around the globe.

Contributors range from absolute beginners to seasoned professionals.

It’s great seeing the landscapes and seascapes of our county, by far the most popular genres.

A lot of our members delve into other areas of photography too and the diversity of images we see is astounding.

A low key theme really brought out that variety of subjects and styles. These stunning pictures need no individual explanation.

Thank you everyone for taking part.

