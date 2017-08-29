I had a really nice message from someone appreciative of all the members of Northumberland Camera Club.

They said that just looking at the photos of the familiar and accessible scenes of our beautiful county, along with kind words and morale support from the members, was really helping them with their photography and, more importantly, helping them get over a particularly difficult time.

Low tide at Lindisfarne by Janine Lundy.

Our only rule in the club is to be friendly and helpful, and it’s fantastic that everyone treats each other with respect.

It goes to show that photography can make a difference. Thanks everyone.

The golden hours of sunset and dawn are fantastic times to capture landscapes. At this time of year, we don’t have to get up too early or go to bed too late to take advantage of the great light as the sun sits low in the sky.

Some of our favourite views are given a sprinkle of magic with the golden light.

Corby Crags by Valerie Seaward.

Millne Thornton’s photograph of Woodhorn demonstrated this with a perfectly timed silhouette, and Janine Lundy captured a wonderful vista of low tide at Lindisfarne Harbour.

Corby Crags is a superb spot for landscape photography and well worth a visit. Valerie Seaward’s well composed and exposed photo captured it in all its splendour.

The classic scene of Bamburgh Castle was from Kevin Murray, who got up early to capture the light.

At the other end of the day, Laura Quilt took a sunset cruise around the Farne Islands.

Woodhorn by Millne Thornton.

Julie Wilson shot a photograph looking up at the cross on Church Hill near Alnmouth.

I like landscapes with people in them. Fred Oxley chose to include a photographer in his early morning shot of St Mary’s Lighthouse, which really sets it off.

On Sunday, September 4, the Tour of Britain cycle race is coming to Northumberland. This would be a perfect time to combine some of our great scenery with the excitement of this national event.

l Help celebrate with us by sharing your pictures in the Northumberland Camera Club Facebook group http://bit.ly/PicNland or in our Flickr group http://bit.ly/FlickrPic

Farne Islands by Laura Quilt.

Church Hill by Julie Wilson.