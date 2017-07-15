I’ve been getting some really nice comments from folk about this column and the Northumberland Camera Club, which is really very gratifying.

The club has grown to over 300 members, which isn’t bad going after just five months.

I had one person contact me this week to say thank you because they had learnt a lot from the club and it had helped them take better shots.

Thank you everyone for joining in.

There have been some amazing images posted in the club’s Facebook group again. The subject matter is diverse, although landscapes and landmarks of the region are by far the most popular subject. The club members could put together a tourist guide of the North East.

Along with demonstrating their love of the region, we see their ability to make great compositions.

Here are just a few examples where the photographers used landscape features to lead one’s eye into the picture.

Barry Mcalle used a fallen branch as foreground interest in this shot of Hulne Park in Alnwick. Note how it points into the shot.

Chas Gold used the road as a lead-in line to St Mary’s Lighthouse, while David Jenkins used a dinghy to point towards the same building.

It's the shoreline that leads the viewers eye up to Howick Bath House in this super composition by Tony Robson.

Jayne Dobson took us to one of my favourite spots in the county, using the aligned rocks to point towards Dunstanburgh Castle, and Lynda Wearn ventured out into the dark and took us on a trip across Alnwick Market Place.

Thank you everyone. Keep clicking.

Join the Northumberland Camera Club, pick up tips and share advice online.

Post images to http://bit.ly/PicNland and tag it #PicNorthumberland, giving some background about your inspiration.

David Jenkins used the a dinghy to point towards St Mary's Lighthouse.

You can also email photographs to northumberland.gazette@jpress.co.uk using the same tag.

l The winner of the Northumberland Camera Club competition to claim two Odeon cinema tickets was Lilian Jobson, of Alnwick. She correctly stated that the cinematographer of a film is also commonly referred to as director of photography.