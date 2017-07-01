Northumberland Camera Club

It’s great that we have such a mix of photographers in the camera club.

This weekend I set a theme of Unusual and we had a great response from lots of folk.

Wide Eyed

For one photographer in particular this was right up their street.

So this is a celebration of Dave Henderson’s creativity and editing skills, with his surreal, humorous and sometimes scary images that had me captivated.

Brilliant work, Dave, and thanks for all your contributions to the club.

Manacled

Handball

Banana Skin Teddy Bear

Angry Tettie