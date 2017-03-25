In the Northumberland Camera Club there has been some really good participation in discussions, as well as some photographic fun.

There is currently a survey and discussion about brand reliability, and people have sought advice on topics ranging from the writing speed and the camera’s buffer to compositional techniques and ‘shooting in raw’.

Stephen Cooper

There has been an enormous range of photos and it’s been refreshing to see pictures from around the world and differing subjects.

The Facebook group is still growing.

Last week’s challenge was to take the same picture using different settings and light.

To join in the fun post your pictures to the Northumberland Camera Club Facebook group at http://bit.ly/PicNland and tag them #PicNorthumberland, or send them to northumberland.gazette@jpress.co.uk

