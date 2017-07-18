Nine-day arts celebration

An exciting and varied nine-day festival of arts and culture has been organised for a North Northumberland village.

Belford Community Group is behind the project, which kicks off on Saturday, July 22.

Artists from Northumberland and the Borders are invited to display and sell their work in a multi-venue, visual arts event on Saturday, July 22 and Sunday, July 23, from 10am to 4pm.

The venues are diverse and there is outside space for sculpture. The cost to artists will be £25 for two days, with no commission on sales, or no charge if an artist is using a privately arranged venue.

Also on Saturday there will be Belford Market, concentrating on arts and crafts.

The festival features felting and creative writing workshops, lots of music, including the Northumbrian VoiceMale Choir and Clerks Consort, a choir from Wantage Cathedral, and a play The Laidly Worm of Spindlestoneheugh.

The British Film Institute has released archive film compilations titled Rural Life, Railways and Coast and Country, which will be shown over the week.

An innovative sound installation featuring the reminiscences of Belford folk will also be on at Bell View.

Thirteen gardens in the village are going to be open on July 26 and 27, including Belford Hall and grounds, with a talk about the architect James Paine who designed the hall.

And Bell View Summer Fair will take place on the final Sunday of the festival.

Anyone who wishes to exhibit at the event should contact the organisers on 07761 470591 or email belfordartsfestival@gmail.com or see Facebook.