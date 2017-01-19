New work for creative arts trail

Up to 12 sculptures inspired by the fauna and flora of Lindisfarne National Nature Reserve will be created by artist Anna Turnbull.

The project is part of the Creative Arts initiative of the lottery-funded Peregrini Lindisfarne Landscape Partnership.

the view from lough Hide on Lindsifarne

And there’s the opportunity to get involved in assisting willow sculptor Anna to weave the features at six workshops between now and June.

Larger-than-life, the willow sculptures will be positioned on the Lindisfarne Nature Trail that loops to the north of Holy Island village.

Natural England, which manages the Lindisfarne National Nature Reserve, designated as one of the country’s most important such reserves, also looks after this trail, which takes in a range of habitats, from meadows and wetlands to rugged coast and dunes.

Subjects for the willow sculptures include lapwing, Arctic tern, Brent geese, cormorant, swift, the short-eared owl and the fritillary butterfly.

And locations for the artwork will include Window on the Wild, the Lough Hide, the Old Waggon Way, the Links dunes and the Straight Lonnen.

Much of the willow used for the sculptures will be grown and supplied by the Northumbria Basketry Group from its willow plot at Whitton, near Rothbury.

The first workshop will be held on Saturday, between 1pm and 5pm, at Holy Island Village Hall.

Tuition, guidance and all materials will be provided and the workshops are free.

For more information, or to book a place on the first workshop, please contact Sarah Winlow by email to sarah.winlow@northumberland.gov.uk or by phone on 07557 326797.

Peregrini is a landscape partnership project made up of community, voluntary and public sector organisations.

The project has received £1.37million funding through the Heritage Lottery Fund and is part of its national Landscape Partnership Programme. Partner’s funds and other grants dictate that between 2015 and 2017 the £1.82million project will fund a wide variety of conservation and engagement projects on Holy Island and the adjacent mainland.

The Peregrini Lindisfarne Landscape Partnership Scheme is managed by a partnership of professional and community representatives from Holy Island and the surrounding shoreside area.

The lead organisation for the scheme is the Northumberland Coast Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) partnership, hosted by Northumberland County Council.

The vision for the scheme is that, through partnership, Peregrini will protect, restore, enhance and manage this special place as one environment.

The project will be delivered across a three-year period.