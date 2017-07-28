More than 30 arrangements will feature at annual event

Have your say

Alnwick will be blooming lovely with the return of the popular flower festival

Featuring floral artists from around the area it will be held this year at St Michael’s Church.

From August 3 to 6, the church will be ablaze with colour as more than 30 arrangements decorate the interior, including displays from Alnwick Garden and a former exhibitor at Durham Cathedral.

The theme will be leisure.

As well as flowers, Alnwick’s Embroiderers’ Guild will be showcasing its skills with the needle with a leisure-themed work of art.

Alnwick Flower Festival begins with a preview evening on Wednesday, August 2, when the Archdeacon of Lindisfarne, the Venerable Peter Robinson, will open it and will end with a community sing-song as part of an ecumenical church service.

Opening times are Thursday to Saturday 11am to 4pm and Sunday 1pm to 5.45pm. The big sing will be at 6pm in the church.