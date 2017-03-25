Models strut their stuff for HospiceCare

Charity supporters will once again be walking down the catwalk to raise funds at the end of this month.

The would-be models will be strutting their stuff for the HospiceCare North Northumberland fashion show at the new Duchess’s Community High School (DCHS) on Friday, March 31.

And GCSE and A-Level students will showcase their final original exam designs on the catwalk, alongside the talented students of DCHS performing highlights from their sell-out musical Fame.

On the catwalk will be the latest spring fashion collections from Boutique Ravello, Dorothy Perkins, Hotspur 1364, Kiddies Kabin, M&Co, The Emporium and couture milliner Margaret Woodliff Wright.

Rebecca Taylor, fund-raiser at HospiceCare, said: “We are thrilled to be having our 2017 fashion show in the new Duchess’s Community High School in association with the textiles, food technology, music and drama departments.

“Our models were amazing last year. There was no dress rehearsal, just a ‘can do’ inspirational attitude that made the night so special for everyone. We are so delighted that the local high street retailers are once again supporting this event with some new exciting additions”.

Tickets cost £10 at www.hospicecare-nn.org.uk or from shops taking part.