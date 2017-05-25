Medieval mayhem and magic

Adventures await at heritage attractions across Northumberland as they offer a fun-packed journey into the past.

From sword-fighting with monks at Lindisfarne, to trying your hand at archery at Warkworth, or taking on a Knight’s Quest at Alnwick, not to mention delving into the world of Harry Potter, there’s plenty to keep the whole family entertained over the school half-term.

Jesters at Alnwick Castle.

Alnwick Castle is the place to be for a daring Dragon’s Quest, medieval crafts and a spooky Lost Cellars tour, while youngsters can dress up as mini knights and princesses.

Medieval-style jesters will entertain on Saturday and Sunday, with fire-eating, sword-juggling, comedy and trickery.

And on Tuesday visitors are invited to don their witch and wizard robes and delve into all sorts of mystery and magic with characters inspired by the world of Harry Potter.

There’s even the chance to try out broomstick training every day at the spot where Harry took his first lesson in the film Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

The Holy Island of Lindisfarne Lindisfarne Priory

But that’s not the only brush with stardom the castle has enjoyed, and costumed guides will lead On Location tours, offering inside information on Transformers, the Hollow Crown and Downton Abbey.

Visitors can also find out about the Percy family who have lived at the castle for 700 years and explore the state rooms and priceless art collections.

Activities manager James Boyd said: “The team is really excited about our summer half-term programme at Alnwick Castle.

“We’ve arranged a great mix of family activities, from wacky wizardry, adventure and scary fun to creative play, crafts, archery, performances and an exciting range of entertaining tours.”

All activities are included in the admission fee, apart from weather-dependent archery, which is £3.50 for eight arrows. They run throughout the day, but must be booked in advance so early arrival is recommended.

Admission is £15.50 adult, £8 child, free under fives, £12.45 concs on the door, with online discounts available at www.alnwickcastle.com

The fun continues at nearby Warkworth Castle with a Medieval Weekend, running from Saturday to Monday.

Visitors can see how people lived at the castle, watch displays of combat and try out archery.

Admission is £6.20 adult, £3.70 child, free under fives, £5.60 concs.

At Lindisfarne Priory, from Monday to Wednesday, you can join medieval characters as they tell exciting tales of pilgrimage and show fascinating objects from the period. Children can also take part in a sword school.

Admission is £6.50 adult, £3.90 child, free under fives, £5.90 concs.