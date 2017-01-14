Magic at the museum with Harry

A ‘fantastic’ series of events will take place at Alnwick’s Bailiffgate Museum throughout 2017.

And one of the highlights of the calendar is the Illustrating Harry Potter exhibition, which runs for three months from March 18.

Jane Mann, volunteer at the museum, said: “We are extraordinarily lucky to have the chance to showcase this Harry Potter exhibition as its last venue on a national tour, which began at Seven Stories in Newcastle, travelled south to Devon, and comes to us from Loughborough.

“The showing of all Harry Potter films over Christmas will have rekindled people’s love of these fabulous books. We can’t think of a more exciting exhibition for people of all ages.”

Illustrating Harry Potter features stunning original illustrations, sketches, models and final prints from the new edition of JK Rowling’s Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, illustrated by Jim Kay.

The spellbinding exhibition has been put together by Seven Stories: The National Centre for Children’s Books in Newcastle, along with Bloomsbury Children’s Books.

Jim Kay was selected to bring JK Rowling’s Wizarding World to life with his dazzling illustrations.

Over the next few years, Jim will be illustrating and bringing his artistic flair to all seven books, with the first two now available in beautiful hardback editions.

Visitors will be able to pore over intricate sketches and stunning pencil drawings and discover Jim’s complex creative process, from inspiration to final illustration.

Best of all, fans will be able to come face-to-face with breathtaking portraits of their favourite characters from Hogwarts.

With a sprinkling of Floo Powder, the exquisite exhibition will allow fans to be transported into the enchanting world of Harry Potter.

As usual, there will be a full programme of special events and activities for all ages, including costumes, broomsticks and wands.

The full 2017 Bailiffgate programme includes familiar favourites, such as Crafts @the B – sewing, weaving and rag rugging workshops. The first sewing workshop is on January 28 so anyone interested in learning new skills or brushing up old ones should check out the website.

Museum Tots begins again on Monday mornings. Booking is essential for this top quality fun and educational experience for our youngest visitors.

The acclaimed current exhibition on the local home front in First World War, While the Lamps Were Out, continues to mid March.

Other events to note are a Friends Quiz Night on February 17, with the craft fair of 2017 in the Northumberland Hall on Saturday, March 25, which will involve top quality artists and craftspeople. See www.bailiffgatemuseum.co.uk for more.