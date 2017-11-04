Gifts galore at winter market

Youngsters from an Alnwick school will be hitting the right note next weekend when they open an event.

The St Michael’s Church winter market is being held on Saturday, November 11, in the newly refurbished parish hall.

And pupils from the choir at St Michael’s C of E Primary School will be opening it, and providing entertainment for visitors.

It promises Christmas shopping with a difference and will feature home baking, crafts, jewellery, books, a raffle, tombola and plenty of other stalls to boot.

The event is a big fund-raiser for St Michael’s Church.

Admission to the event is £1.50, which includes tea or coffee and biscuits.

Refreshments will also be sold throughout the morning.

It runs from 10am to 12.30pm.