Gardens open their gates for charity

Green-fingered residents in Northumberland can find inspiration this weekend as two gardens open their gates.

Adderstone House, a private garden and vineyard featuring work by celebrity gardener Sean Murray, will welcome visitors on Saturday as part of the National Gardens Scheme.

The 19th century Victorian farmhouse in Adderstone Mains, near Bamburgh, has been owned by John and Pauline Clough for 11 years, who have nurtured the original walled gardens and mill pond.

And with the assistance of designer Sean Murray, winner of the RHS Great Chelsea Challenge in 2015, they have created a vineyard, formal garden and sunken garden in 10 acres of farmland.

New this year is a boathouse, folly and long, dry border overlooking the lake. There will also be plants for sale and refreshments, with grape juice from the vineyard.

Last year the event raised £4,000 for nursing and caring charities.

The gardens will be open from 1pm to 5pm.

Also showing off its blooms is The Friary in Alnmouth, which is opening on Sunday in aid of nominated charities of the Inner Wheel and Rotary clubs of Amble and Warkworth.

There will be plants, homemade produce, a tombola, raffle, bric-a-brac and garden games.

The event starts at 2pm. Admission is £4, free for children, including refreshments.