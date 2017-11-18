Gallery celebrates four years of work

A gallery has celebrated its fourth birthday with an open day to thank its customers.

Mary Mewett and Jane Mills opened Gallery 45 on November 7, 2013, in what had previously been the Stag’s Head pub in Felton’s Main Street.

The pair enjoyed looking back at photographs of the work that was done to the building and remembering the fun and hard work that was put in by friends, family and members of the community.

They said: “It is amazing to see how far we’ve come from those early days. We love what we have now, but continue to grow and plan for the future

“It is great to have seven artists working alongside us and we are grateful for what they all bring to the business.

“The coffee area that we introduced last year has proved a great success and customers from both near and far enjoy a warm welcome.”

Jane and Mary are looking forward to their fourth annual Christmas Fair and Open Studios event on November 25, when the resident artists will be joined by another 20 crafts people and artists.

They continue to offer an interesting and wide-ranging schedule of events and workshops. For 2018 there are several new workshop presenters and themes. See more details at feltongallery45.co.uk